STCC offers free Early Childhood Education Classes in two languages

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Are you looking to expand your career options?
Springfield Technical Community College is offering a number of free training courses for early childhood educators looking to advance their qualifications.
There are free seats in eight classes including Child Growth and Development, Curriculum in Early Childhood Education and Infant and Toddler Methods and Techniques among others. Additionally, there will be courses offered in Spanish.
Classes offered in English:
- Child Growth and Development, Dec. 23-Jan. 19
- Child Growth and Development, Jan. 24-March 21
- Child Growth and Development, March 22-May 11
- Curriculum in Early Childhood Education, Jan. 24-May 17
- Infant and Toddler Methods and Techniques, Jan. 24-March 21
- Administration of Early Childhood Programs, Jan. 24-March 21
Classes offered in Spanish:
- Currículo en educación infantile, 24 de enero al 17 de mayo de 2022
- Crecimiento y desarrollo infantile, 22 de marzo al 11 de mayo de 2022