STCC offers free Early Childhood Education Classes in two languages

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Are you looking to expand your career options?

Springfield Technical Community College is offering a number of free training courses for early childhood educators looking to advance their qualifications.

There are free seats in eight classes including Child Growth and Development, Curriculum in Early Childhood Education and Infant and Toddler Methods and Techniques among others. Additionally, there will be courses offered in Spanish.

Classes offered in English:

Child Growth and Development, Dec. 23-Jan. 19

Child Growth and Development, Jan. 24-March 21

Child Growth and Development, March 22-May 11

Curriculum in Early Childhood Education, Jan. 24-May 17

Infant and Toddler Methods and Techniques, Jan. 24-March 21

Administration of Early Childhood Programs, Jan. 24-March 21

Classes offered in Spanish: