STCC offers free fall class for family child care providers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Technical Community College will offer a free class this summer for family child care providers.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the course, Administration of Family Child Care, will begin on October 27. The class is open to family child care providers who serve children with state Department of Early Education and Care (EEC) child care vouchers.

Students can apply the credits toward an associate degree in Early Childhood Education or a related one-year certificate program in child development. To register for the class visit their website or email Lakisha Coppedge, who teaches the class, at lmcoppedge2001@stcc.edu.

“We recognize the importance of specializing courses in support of family child care programs in a way to revitalize and strengthen our partnership in the great cities we are connected to and support their specialized learning needs,” Coppedge said. “It’s targeted to family child care providers, specifically those who are in the SEIU Local 509 union from the metro area of Springfield, Holyoke and Chicopee.”