STCC offers free summer class for family child care providers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) -– The Springfield Technical Community College will offer a free class this summer for family child care providers.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the course, Administration of Family Child Care, will run during the five-week Summer 1 session at STCC between June 7 and July 9. The class is open to family child care providers who serve children with state Department of Early Education and Care (EEC) child care vouchers.

Students can apply the credits toward an associate degree in Early Childhood Education or a related one-year certificate program in child development. To register for the class visit their website.

“On behalf of STCC, we are thrilled to partner with SEIU again and family child care providers in this area. We recognize the importance of specializing courses in support of family child care programs in a way to revitalize and strengthen our partnership in the great cities we are connected to and support their specialized learning needs,” Professor Lakisha Coppedge said.

This year is the second year STCC has partnered with Service Employees International Union Local 509 to help the community learn from a college-level education.