SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Technical Community College along with the Valley District Dental Society will co-host the fourth Community Dental Day on Saturday in Springfield.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the event will be from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at STCC, Building 20 on the second floor.

This event provides free services including health screening, diagnosis, X-rays as well as follow-up visits to local residents who may not be receiving dental care.