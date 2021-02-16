STCC offers virtual event designed to inspire women to pursue STEM majors and careers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pioneer Valley Womxn in STEM network and the Society of Women Engineers (SWE) are co-sponsoring a free virtual event to inspire women to pursue STEM majors according to Coordinator of Media Relations Jim Danko.

The Unleash Your Inner STEM will be a free virtual event on February 25 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The event is open to all women and it aims to target community college women in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics majors.

“Unleash Your Inner STEM is about helping students understand STEM identity, overcome challenges, and illustrating ways in which they can leverage their identities throughout their careers,” said Beth McGinnis-Cavanaugh, a STCC engineering, and physics professor.

“When women gather together to share their experiences and journeys in STEM, they walk away empowered. HCC is thrilled to partner with STCC on this exciting and important event, which features an incredible lineup of amazing presenters,” said Melissa Paciulli Director of the STEM Starter Academy at Holyoke Community College.

STCC students who attend will be eligible to receive a free membership in SWE paid for by a federal HSI-STEM grant. STCC is a designated Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI).

“The event will be an opportunity for our students to hear from women who are passionate about their work in STEM. These networking experiences are so valuable for our students. We’re excited to work with HCC to offer this powerful event,” said Barbara Washburn Dean of the STCC School of STEM.

Unleash Your Inner STEM is structured in two parts, it will begin with a panel of inspiring women in STEM who will share stories about their career trajectories, including:

Maeliz Colon, first-generation engineering student, STCC graduate, and women in STEM advocate.

first-generation engineering student, STCC graduate, and women in STEM advocate. Prasha Dutra, engineer, speaker, and creator of the Her STEM Story podcast.

engineer, speaker, and creator of the Her STEM Story podcast. Marie Louis, Ph.D., engineer, data scientist, and professor.

engineer, data scientist, and professor. Sarah McAnulty, Ph.D., squid biologist, science communicator, and executive director of Skype a Scientist.

squid biologist, science communicator, and executive director of Skype a Scientist. Frances “Poppy” Northcutt, lawyer, women’s advocate, and first woman engineer at NASA Mission Control.

After the panel, participants can join in small group breakout sessions about mentoring, jobs and internships, self-promotion and branding, and strategies for survival in a majority-male field.

To register, click here.