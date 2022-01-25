STCC partners with AMR to offer EMT training

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In partnership with American Medical Response Inc. (AMR), Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) will offer a free EMT training course starting Tuesday.

According to a statement shared with 22News from STCC, while the fee for the program is typically $1,099 AMR will reportedly pay the tuition and provide EMT employment opportunities for students who enroll in the STCC EMT program. Students who receive the course for no cost agree to work at AMR following completion of the course.

“We are delighted to offer EMT training at no charge thanks to AMR,” said Gladys Franco, interim assistant vice president of Workforce Development at STCC. “We are proud to partner with AMR and provide an opportunity for anyone interested in EMT training to get started on their path to a rewarding career.”

Elliot Levy, senior director of Workforce Development, said the new partnership will provide potential scholarships where students can enroll in the program and have their tuition paid for by AMR.

“We are very excited about our new partnership with AMR. We encourage people interested in the EMT field to contact the Workforce Development Center,” Levy said. “It’s a tremendous opportunity for people who want to get into this exciting field.”

AMR Northeast Regional Director Patrick Pickering stated that the partnership with STCC reflects its commitment to the City of Springfield.

“AMR is proud to collaborate with STCC, combining outstanding education from the fourth leading community college in the United States with AMR’s award-winning Earn While You Learn academy to expand and continue a successful partnership with the City of Springfield and Baystate Health,” Pickering said. “AMR will work with STCC to recruit local students and pay them to train to become EMTs and for all costs associated with training. This partnership keeps jobs local and provides full-time opportunities to future lifesavers here in the Pioneer Valley. This is a moment of celebration for our community that strengthens local partnerships and our commitment to the city of Springfield.”