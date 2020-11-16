STCC receives donation of feminine products to assist students

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (STCC) – Springfield Technical Community College’s Center for Access Services received a donation of Always brand feminine hygiene pads to help students who are struggling financially through the pandemic.

Always offered to donate several pallets of women’s pads to the STCC food pantry, known as the Ram Cupboard. Stop & Shop, which has made previous food gift card donations worth $13,500, contacted STCC to ask if the college would be interested in the feminine products, said Jose Lopez-Figueroa, director of CAS.

He said the college was grateful for the donation of Always Ultra Thin pads.

“We’re thankful to Stop & Shop and Always brand for helping to support our students with essential products,” Lopez-Figueroa said. “Because of the economic impact of the pandemic, many of our students are having to make difficult purchasing choices. The donation of the hygiene products will take some of the pressure off our students. They won’t have to choose between purchasing hygiene products and paying for food or staying in college.”

Stop & Shop District Director in Western Massachusetts Johanna Maldonado said, “Stop & Shop is proud to work with STCC in helping to provide students and their families with food and essentials during these challenging times.

“Going beyond food to provide other necessities, like these feminine hygiene products from Always to female students, will help the women of STCC in achieving success in the classroom and beyond,” Maldonado said.

STCC students who need help should contact CAS by emailing CAS@stcc.edu.

The Center for Access Services provides STCC students with a broad range of non-academic supports. CAS staff help students overcome barriers that stand in the way of self-sufficiency, allowing them to succeed and stay in school.

The CAS office houses a variety of services and initiatives, including free school supplies and the RAM Cupboard, which provides groceries and meals to students facing food insecurity. CAS staff also connect students to on-campus resources and provide referrals to community social service agencies that help individuals overcome a variety of issues including, but not limited to: financial challenges, food insecurity, homelessness, substance abuse, and various state and federal benefits.

For more information, visit stcc.edu/resources/personal-support/cas/.