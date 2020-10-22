STCC receives more than $600,000 to support COVID-19 response efforts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Technical Community College announced Thursday afternoon that the college received $662,000 in grants to support emergency need-based assistance for students affected by COVID-19.

The college held a news conference Thursday at 1:30 p.m. to make the announcement.

According to a news release sent to 22News, STCC received a Higher Education COVID-19 Response Grant from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund in the amount of $502,425 to support the college’s COVID-19 response efforts.

Separately, the college has received a $159,266 GEER grant to support emergency need-based assistance for students who have been affected by COVID-19.

The funding will be used to help keep the campus safe during the pandemic, compensate faculty for their work developing online courses, and boost student aid, according to STCC President John B. Cook.

“We are grateful to Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito for supporting STCC and community colleges,” Cook said. “We also are grateful to our local legislators who have supported STCC and its mission over the years.”