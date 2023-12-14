SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) is set to embark on a transformative journey toward sustainability and energy efficiency, thanks to a substantial grant of $791,694 from the state.

The funds were given to STCC from the state Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance (DCAMM) and are intended to drive decarbonization efforts, address deferred maintenance issues, and enhance climate resilience on the STCC campus.

The primary focus of this funding is on executing energy efficiency projects that aim to reduce the consumption of onsite fossil fuels and elevate overall energy efficiency. STCC intends to implement strategic measures that align with the state’s ambitious decarbonization goals.

In addition to energy-related initiatives, the grant will be utilized to carry out essential repairs and enhancements to various campus buildings. This includes, but is not limited to, window replacements, door upgrades, insulation improvements, and comprehensive weatherization efforts. These structural modifications not only contribute to energy conservation but also enhance the overall functionality and sustainability of the college’s infrastructure.

The announcement of this substantial grant was made on December 11, with Senator Adam Gomez of Springfield joining the Healey-Driscoll administration in conveying the good news. The funding, derived from Fair Share funds as part of the fiscal 2024 budget, underscores the state’s commitment to supporting educational institutions in their eco-friendly endeavors.

Expressing gratitude for the financial support, STCC President John B. Cook acknowledged the instrumental role played by the regional legislative delegation in championing the cause of public higher education. He stated, “STCC continues to benefit from a regional legislative delegation that supports public higher education needs. To Senator Gomez, Representative Williams, and all of our delegation, we are thankful knowing these funds help the college with decarbonization and energy efficiency requirements that carry a high cost.”

Senator Gomez emphasized the alignment of this grant with his legislative priorities, stating, “Combating climate change and securing resources for environmental justice communities continues to be a priority of mine for my district and our Commonwealth. The securement of this grant for STCC falls in line with two of my legislative priorities next year that ensure the state is able to meet net zero carbon goals as set forth in the Climate Change Road Map Act of 2021.”

DCAMM’s allocation of $11,875,404, distributed among the 15 community colleges in the state, signifies a collective push toward Massachusetts’ decarbonization goals. Each community college, including STCC, has received $791,694 to facilitate energy-efficient measures and promote sustainable practices in their respective campuses. As STCC gears up for these transformative projects, the grant stands as a testament to the collective commitment to a greener and more sustainable future.