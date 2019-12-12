STCC students, donors celebrate academic achievements

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Technical Community College students and donors gathered on Wednesday evening to celebrate academic achievement.

The STCC Foundation hosted its “Sweet STCC-cess” scholarship reception Wednesday night. Students who were awarded scholarships met donors who support the scholarship fund over dessert.

A common path for STCC students includes transferring to a 4-year institution.

“Going here before there was probably one of the best decisions I ever made,” said Jimmy Alvares, scholarship recipient. “It would have cost a small fortune.”

Around 100 students received scholarships on Wednesday night to help further their education.