STCC students, donors celebrate academic achievements

Hampden County

by: Duncan MacLean

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Technical Community College students and donors gathered on Wednesday evening to celebrate academic achievement. 

The STCC Foundation hosted its “Sweet STCC-cess” scholarship reception Wednesday night. Students who were awarded scholarships met donors who support the scholarship fund over dessert.  

A common path for STCC students includes transferring to a 4-year institution. 

“Going here before there was probably one of the best decisions I ever made,” said Jimmy Alvares, scholarship recipient. “It would have cost a small fortune.” 

Around 100 students received scholarships on Wednesday night to help further their education. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Toys for Tots

More Toys for Tots