SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Student activities at Springfield Technical Community College now include helping the homeless obtain warm winter clothing.

Students at STCC are helping the Springfield Rescue Mission’s program to outfit its hundreds of homeless men with gloves, socks, mittens and other clothing to help the homeless get through the winter.

The office of Student Activities decided they wanted to help and the Rescue Mission’s Executive Director Kevin Ramsdell is deeply grateful, “There’s a COVID dilemma, its a company perplexity, a very challenging time, sometimes difficult time, not only for the Rescue Mission but the missions all across the Commonwealth.”

The STCC student activities is asking students to lend a helping hand and drop off items of warm clothing by next Wednesday.