STCC students working at local hospitals to help meet demand during pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three Springfield Technical Community College students are working at Baystate Medical Center to help meet the demand of health care workers and help patients during the coronavirus pandemic.

Director and department chair of the Respiratory Care program at STCC, Esther Perrelli Brookes, said the students started working at the Springfield hospital after applying for and receiving respiratory care limited permit licenses.

Eight other students have also applied for limited licenses so they too can work in the field. Currently, 13 students are enrolled as seniors.

“Students chose to study respiratory care because they want to help people. They want to make a difference,” Perrelli Brookes said. “I’m extremely proud of my students who are stepping up during this unprecedented health crisis. I’ve had many students reach out to say they want to find out what they can do now. I’ve been helping them get their limited permit licenses.”

Three students include Max La of Agawam and Stefani Glukhova of Russell.

STCC’s respiratory care program trains students in treatment, management, diagnosis and care of patients with breathing problems associated with diseases such as COVID-19.