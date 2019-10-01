STCC to announce partnership for early college credits

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – STCC is will be hosting a ceremony to announce an Early College-Commerce opportunity Tuesday morning.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the announcement will take place at STCC’s Ira H. Rubenzahl Student Learning Commons, Forum at 10:00 a.m.

STCC will be giving students at Springfield High School of Commerce the ability to earn up to 20 college credits.

This will allow high school students to explore career pathways and avoid student loan debt making it possible to receive a college degree quicker.

Attendees: