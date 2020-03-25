1  of  3
STCC to donate surgical masks, gowns and gloves to local hospitals in need

Hampden County

These three carts in a supply room at STCC carry all the equipment the college intends to donate in response to an urgen call for supplies to support area health care professionals. (PHOTO: STCC)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Springfield Technical Community College is donating personal protective equipment to local hospitals and medical centers to help healthcare workers protect themselves and others to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to STCC spokesperson Jim Danko, the college’s School of Health and Patient Simulation will donate surgical masks, isolation gowns, and exam gloves to the following hospitals:

  • Baystate Health
  • Mercy/Trinity Health
  • Holyoke Medical Center
  • Cooley Dickinson Hospital
STCC is donating all of the School of Health and Patient Simulation’s surgical masks, isolation gowns, surgical gowns, sterile surgical gloves, exam gloves and face shields to area hospitals and first responders. (Photo: STCC)

STCC will also donate supplies to the West Springfield Fire Department for their first responders.

“We recognize there is a critical need for personal protective equipment at hospitals and medical centers. By donating our supplies we are doing what we can to protect the health care workers who are running short on masks and other protective equipment. The community needs to work together to ensure we defeat this pandemic.”

– Christopher Scott, Dean of the School of Health and Patient Simulation at STCC

