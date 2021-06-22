STCC to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic for surrounding neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Technical Community College will host a vaccine clinic of its own later this week.

From 11:00 a.m. on Thursday to 2:00 p.m., members of the STCC campus community and surrounding neighborhood will be able to get a shot at the Garvey Building. 22News spoke to administrators there who were proud to bring the vaccine to the community.

“The college is so pleased to be able to join the college challenge which is part of the White House Initiative, involving six hundred colleges and universities around the country. And to have seventy percent of the adult population vaccinated by July fourth” said STCC Interim Vice President Shai Butler.

The clinic will also run on July 1st on the same timeframe, 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.