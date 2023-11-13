SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) is set to host a compelling event on financial literacy featuring renowned personal finance educator Jamila Souffrant.

This free, in-person talk, organized by the School of STEM, is open to both students and the wider community and will take place on November 17 at 6 p.m. at STCC’s Scibelli Hall Theater.

Jamila Souffrant (Courtesy of Springfield Technical Community College)

Jamila Souffrant, a notable figure in personal finance education, will guide attendees through the principles of financial literacy and illuminate the steps individuals can take to achieve financial freedom. Drawing from her expertise, Souffrant will delve into how early-life financial decisions impact one’s financial journey while emphasizing the empowering potential for improvement.

With features in esteemed publications like The New York Times and appearances on Good Morning America and other national media, Souffrant brings a wealth of knowledge and practical insights to the discussion.

For those interested in attending this enlightening event or exploring opportunities at STCC, visit their website or contact Admissions at (413) 755-3333. Join STCC on November 17 for an evening of financial empowerment and learn how informed choices can pave the way to financial success.