STCC to offer legal interpreting certificate program

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Technical Community College will be running a certificate program for those interested in becoming a legal interpreter.

The course will begin Tuesday, February 25th and run through April. The class is open to Spanish, Portuguese, Arabic and Russian speaking students who would like to expand their interpreting skills in legal settings.

According to a news release sent to 22News, interpreting is a high-demand field. Jobs are expected to grow by 19% through 2028, that is much faster than the average of all occupations, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The course will cover the most in-demand types of hearings such as due process hearings, unemployment hearings, and depositions. Students will learn legal terminology and procedural protocols needed to interpret for these various types of hearings. In addition, students will have the opportunity for intense practice through mock hearings.

To contact the Workforce Development Center Office, call 413-755-4225.