STCC to offer vaccines as part of White House’s Campus Challenge

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Technical Community College has joined the COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge, an effort by the White House and Department of Education to end the pandemic.

As part of the initiative, the college will launch a clinic on campus each Thursday beginning June 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is to make vaccines easily accessible for the entire college community.

“We are pleased to join the College Vaccine Campus Challenge,” STCC President John Cook said. “We are doing this for every student, faculty, and staff member at our college. STCC is taking the pledge and committing to action. Get the COVID-19 vaccine. Let’s put the pandemic behind us.”

In addition, STCC will offer COVID-19 testing on campus.

Nearly 600 colleges and universities across the country are participating in the challenge. STCC and other colleges and universities have agreed to take the following steps: