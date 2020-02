SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you love animals this might be the perfect fit.

Registration is open for Springfield Technical College’s new veterinary assistant training program.

The program begins March 2nd and runs through August, with classes meeting 9 am to noon.

The program prepares students to work under the supervision of veterinarians as they perform procedures, examinations, and treatments in a variety of settings.

We’re told space is limited in the program.