STCC will open fundraising campaign to support scholarships and student programs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. WWLP – Springfield Technical Community College announced that on June 3 it will open STCC GIVES which is a fundraising effort that seeks support for student programs and scholarships.

STCC GIVES is an opportunity to help build scholarships to ensure that students have the support they need to succeed.

“We are grateful for the support we have received over the years from our donors, whether you’ve donated in the past or you’re thinking of being a first-time donor, STCC GIVES is a perfect opportunity to help transform the lives of our students,” said Director of Operations & Donor Relations Kelly Galanis.

The STCC Foundation has set a goal of raising $10,000 for students to apply toward general support and programming.

“STCC was tremendously helpful in my journey towards becoming a nurse. I was honored to receive scholarships from the STCC Foundation which made my education not just a dream, but a reality,” said Chicopee resident Miranda Lebel.

Those interested in making a donation can:

Make a gift online by visiting stccgives.com

Text “STCCGives” to 50155

Call the STCC Foundation at (413) 755-4529

Mail a donation to STCC Office of Advancement, One Armory Square, Springfield, MA 01105

STCC has also been named fourth best community college in the nation by Academic Influence.