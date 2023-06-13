SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Officials from Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) and Western New England University (WNEU) will be signing a joint admissions agreement on Tuesday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from STCC, the agreement will help students transfer from STCC to WNEU.

Dr. John B. Cook, the President of STCC, Dr. Kiyota Garcia, the Dean of Student Initiatives at STCC, and Dr. Maria Toyoda, the Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost at Western New England University will be at the signing.

The signing will take place at the Student Learning Commons at STCC at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.