STCC’s Clothesline Project brings awareness to domestic violence

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Community members came together Thursday at Springfield Technical Community College to increase awareness of domestic violence.

It was all part of the Clothesline Project, a powerful visual display that uses art to express the experiences of domestic violence survivors and their loved ones.

Project Director of ‘SAFE” Project, Cindy Breunig told 22News, “A way for survivors of domestic violence and their loved ones to find healing and expression through art. So we’ve invited the campus community and some of our community partners here today with us to really give space for expression and learning about resources as well as bystander intervention when it comes to domestic violence.”

Bystander intervention refers to the fact that many cases of domestic violence can be prevented. However, only if community members do their part to be actively engaged in looking out for one another.