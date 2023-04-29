SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Technical Community College held a Community Dental Day Saturday that was hosted by the College’s Dental Hygiene Program and the Valley District Dental Society.

This initiative provides free teeth cleaning to people in the Springfield area who may not receive proper dental care. This is the fifth Community Dental Day since the program started and the first since 2019 after it was put on pause due to the pandemic.

“It’s just a great experience for our students to see volunteer work in action. It’s a great way to help with the access to care issues,” expressed Darlene O’Brien, an Associate Professor at STCC.

While Community Dental Day was free to participants, patients can return to STCC for low-cost follow-up care in Building 20 for residents in the greater Springfield area.