STCC’s Hygiene Clinic open until May!

Hampden County

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – From September to May, STCC will offer a range of affordable dental care with no insurance needed.

According to a news release sent to 22News, dental care offers will include a medical-dental history, vital sign assessment, extraoral and intraoral examination for oral cancer screening, dental hygiene treatment care plan, tobacco cessation counseling, and more!

Prices and services are listed below:

  • Full Mouth radiographs- $30.00
  • Panoramic radiographs- $30.00
  • Sealants per tooth- $10.00
  • Arestin per cartridge- $15.00
  • Tooth whitening (full kit)- $85.00
  • Whitening touchup kit – $15
  • Tooth whitening strips- $40
  • Mouthguard/Nightguard- $50

On November 16, the school will host “Community Dental Day” where they will offer free dental exam X-rays, extractions and restorations.

