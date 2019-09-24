STCC’s Hygiene Clinic open until May!

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – From September to May, STCC will offer a range of affordable dental care with no insurance needed.

According to a news release sent to 22News, dental care offers will include a medical-dental history, vital sign assessment, extraoral and intraoral examination for oral cancer screening, dental hygiene treatment care plan, tobacco cessation counseling, and more!

Prices and services are listed below:

Full Mouth radiographs- $30.00

Panoramic radiographs- $30.00

Sealants per tooth- $10.00

Arestin per cartridge- $15.00

Tooth whitening (full kit)- $85.00

Whitening touchup kit – $15

Tooth whitening strips- $40

Mouthguard/Nightguard- $50

On November 16, the school will host “Community Dental Day” where they will offer free dental exam X-rays, extractions and restorations.