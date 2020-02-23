STCC’s Vet Assistant Program to begin March 2, registration open

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Technical Community College’s veterinary assistant training program is now open for registration.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the program will begin on March 2. The course is scheduled to run through August every Monday and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Students are encouraged to not wait until the last minute to register due to limited space.

The program aims to train students on how to keep animals healthy, care for them when they are ill and assist veterinarians in their offices. Other responsibilities include the following:

Feeding and exercising the animals

Learning how to recognize signs of illness and disease

Perform laboratory procedures

Interacting with clients

Performing general office procedures

The veterinary assistants will be working directly under the supervision of veterinarians and a veterinarian technician as they perform procedures, examinations, and treatments. Students must prepare to work in animal hospitals, clinics, animal shelters, laboratories, zoos, and animal parks.