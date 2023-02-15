WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield School Committee picked a new superintendent Tuesday night.

After researching each candidate’s backgrounds, visits to their current districts and community feedback, the school committee voted 6-1 for Stefania Raschilla to become the next Superintendent at West Springfield Public Schools.

Raschilla worked at Springfield Public Schools, beginning as an elementary school teacher in 1999, then Assistant Principal in 2007, Principal in 2010, and Chief Instructional Officer in 2017 at several different schools in the city. She helped turn around a level 4 school and is also co-chair of the Urban Superintendent Networks. She also has a Master’s Degree from AIC in Springfield.

Several of western Massachusetts school districts are searching for new Superintendents, including in Easthampton and Palmer. The Chicopee School Committee recently named Dr. Marcus Ware as the new Superintendent of Chicopee Public Schools.