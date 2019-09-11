Stefanik Elementary School celebrates new playground

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – This is a proud day for Chicopee’s Stefanik Elementary School.

Nearly 50 years after the Stefanik School was built without a playground, students celebrated Wednesday’s opening of their new playscape area.

Principal Amanda Theriault saw her dream realized Wednesday, eighteen months after committing herself to raising money for the project, costing $60,000. The principal takes pride that the students designed the playground themselves.

She raised the funds through various means including a GoFundMe drive. Then just days ago, dozens of parents and others living in the neighborhood assembled Chicopee’s newest school playground. She said it’s appropriately called the community playground.

“There were about seventy to eighty volunteers, families, city officials, and teachers and staff members and they all came together to put this together,” said Theriault.

Principal Theriault credits her husband with helping her further this dream, which after much hard work came true.

He had been a student at the Stefanik School many years before and missed not having a playground.