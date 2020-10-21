STEM week begins across Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday kicked off STEM Week across the Commonwealth, the official week for celebrating all things science and tech.

The purpose of the week is to generate interest and highlight opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and math. To celebrate, the Red Sox foundation partnered with the museum of science to distribute 650 at-home science and engineering kits to kids in Springfield.

The Try It! kits are a part of the virtual learning resources the Museum has developed through its curricular division.

To provide families with all the materials needed to enjoy fun and engaging science education at any time and at any place.

