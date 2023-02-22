HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Public Library is hosting a STEM building workshop on Wednesday.

According to a news release from the Holyoke Public Library, Buildwave is an art program with the materials of a building workshop in the framework of a video game. During the workshop, kids can create dozens of different building materials, such as Lego, PlusPlus, and custom-made Buildwave materials.

This workshop will be structured as a video game, with an audiovisual setup that will feature animations and music that help to guide participants through the different building waves. Kids will be able to learn confidence, become better collaborators, and will encounter design and engineering fundamentals in a unique way.

The workshop is on Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. and is for children in grades K-9, and space is limited. To register, call 413-420-8101 or email library@holyoke.org.