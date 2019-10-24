Stepdaughter of Dr. Seuss visits Horticulture Center in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The step-daughter of Dr. Seuss has given her blessings to the creation of a Horticulture Center at Forest Park.

Mayor Domenic Sarno, as well as, the Parks and Recreations Director, Patrick Sullivan, briefed Leagrey Dimond on plans for the $12 million complex. She’s the stepdaughter of Dr. Seuss, Theodor Geisel, whose father was a longtime Springfield Park superintendent.

She told 22News how impressed she is with the proposal which includes rehabbing the park’s historic Monkey House.

“Absolutely fantastic,” said Diamond. “It’s already beautiful, this is going to make it that much more wonderful, more accessible, everything about that plan, you can’t go wrong with it.”

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno added that Diamond has been a tremendous partner throughout the planning.

“I cannot say enough about Miss Diamond, the Dr. Seuss family, she’s been wonderful, it’s been a great partnership and out of respect and courtesy,” said Sarno. “This office is very excited about the Seuss growth, we’re going to call it.”

It’s still early in the life of the Horticultural Center proposal. The Mayor feels this newest Forest Park development is still at least two years away.