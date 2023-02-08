SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new autism treatment center in Springfield has officially opened its doors this evening, to better serve and support families with Autism in our area.

Stepping Stones Group Autism Treatment Center is located in the South End in Springfield, at 136 William Street. The new facility will provide comprehensive treatment services for children ages 18 months to 6 years old. It will also provide a collaborative and effective model of learning and treatment for both children and families.

Tim Murphy, the Chief Executive Officer for the Stepping Stones Group told 22News, “What we find in cities is a dearth in services offered for these types of needs, so making a commitment to these communities is important to the mission of our organization.”

The CDC reports that 1 in 44 children in the US is diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder and boys are four times more likely to be diagnosed with autism than girls.