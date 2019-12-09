Steps to help avoid street flooding as temperatures rise

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With warmer temperatures and rain in the forecast for the start of the week, some communities are worried about possible street flooding.

It’s important today to clear snow from storm drains near your home as I’m doing here. If there’s ice, be sure to break it up and remove it. If you don’t, it could lead to flooding and that could cause damage to your house.

All the melting snow combined with the rain can overwhelm storm drains especially if they’re blocked by ice. Local DPW’s have been working to keep storm drains clear, but they’re asking residents to do their part to help.

If a drain in front of your house is blocked by snow or ice, that could lead to flooding, and that water could end up in your basement. It could also cause flooding in your yard or in the street.

We aren’t expecting any river flooding from the rain and snowmelt –but river levels could rise. The rain has been coming down lightly here in Chicopee and as Kelly said it’s expected to continue so be sure to have your raingear handy Monday.