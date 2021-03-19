Stimulus checks continue to be delivered to Americans

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The most recent $1,400 stimulus payments continues to be delivered into people’s bank accounts.

Many people woke up St. Patrick’s Day with that $1,400 stimulus payment in their bank account. As a result, many local banks have had long lines, as people hit the ATM, to take out cash.

The $1,400 dollar stimulus payment comes after $1,200 and $600 payments for Americans during this pandemic. However, there are still a good number of people waiting for that IRS direct deposit.

22News asked residents what they plan to do with their “free” money. “I most likely will spend it on something but I’m not sure at this time. I think I need a snow blower so I’m learning towards a snow blower. I’ll get it eventually,” said Jerry Ziemba of Agawam.

If you haven’t gotten your payment via direct deposit, stay patient. According to the IRS, some payments will also be sent through the mail as a check or debit card.

And remember, you can check the status of your stimulus payment by using the IRS link, “Get my Payment.”