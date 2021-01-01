Stimulus checks start arriving in western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Some people in western Massachusetts received their second stimulus check today.

These checks are the latest efforts in the $900 billion stimulus bill to help those who are facing financial challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemic. How much people will receive in their checks is based on their 2019 tax returns.

The $600 checks are being issued by the IRS as a direct deposit and some people have already seen them in their bank accounts.

“I feel like a lot of people should get help from the government with everything that is going on. I am happy about it but it really didn’t make much of a difference with all the bills that came out today. It’s January first. It’s really didn’t make a big difference at all,” Brian Beckford said.

Stimulus payments will be reduced for people earning about 75K or more per single person. Children the ages 16 and younger do qualify for the $600 check.