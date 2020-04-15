Stimulus payments being sent out over next several weeks

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – In an effort to provide financial assistance to those in need, stimulus payments are being sent to Americans over the next several weeks.

The payments are based off the income listed on your 2019 tax return. The checks are worth $1,200 for individuals with a gross income below $75,000.

CPA and attorney Paul Mancinone told 22News that even though the stimulus checks won’t impact this year’s returns, you’ll definitely want to keep them in mind when you file taxes a year from now.

He said, “This is simply an advanced payment on a credit you’ll be getting on a return next year, and since you’re already getting the money now, you’ll want to tell your accountant so he can properly mark it on your tax return next year, or else you’ll get a letter from the IRS.”

Paper checks won’t be mailed out until the beginning of May and those checks will be sent to lower-income households first.