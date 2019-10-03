Stink bugs trying to get inside your home to avoid cold weather

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Recently, you may have noticed some fairly big brown bugs trying to get into your home. They’re called brown marmorated stink bugs and they’re looking to get out of the cold.

As the weather gets cooler some insects are looking for a warm place to stay during the winter months. You may have seen the stink bugs climbing on your screens as they try to get into your home.

While they may look intimidating they’re really pretty harmless. 22News spoke with Entomologist Natasha Wright of Braman Termite & Pest Elimination about the stink bugs.

“Stink bugs, like their name suggests, do emit a pungent odor when you bother them,” said Wright. “As far as when they get in the inside they may defecate on surfaces and leave little brown spots, otherwise they don’t bite. They don’t feed on anything and they don’t cause any property damage.”

To keep them from getting into your home you should seal all gaps around your doors and windows and fix any holes in your screens.

You can also call a pest control service to spray around the outside of your home to eliminate them.

The brown marmorated stink bug is believed to have come over from China or Japan in the 1990s and was first spotted in New England in 2002.