Stock market continues to rise, a good sign for investors

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The stock market has had record success lately and it continues to soar.

The Dow had another great day, a day after it and the S&P 500 closed at new all-time highs. The Dow rose above 27-points points and the S&P 500 topped 3,000 for the first time ever Thursday.

Local investors are very happy about the rising stock market but are remaining cautious about the future.

John Midghall of East Longmeadow told 22News, “I think they are talking about lowering interest rates on the treasury level on the national level so I think it may get a little better but nothing stays great forever,” said Midghall.

Other investors added that they will be leaving their investments alone while the market stays high.

The gains have been driven by hopes for an interest rate cut.