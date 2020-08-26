Stock market improving despite high unemployment rate

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Despite the high unemployment rate, the stock market continues to soar.

As coronavirus shutdown rules slowly get lifted more and more, industries are opening back up, and investors are buying a wide range of stocks.

22News spoke to a financial consultant who said that the stock market is ahead of the economy, so even though the economy is low, the stock market can be high, which is a good thing for the economy in the future.

Although this is a step in the right direction, there is still a lot of uncertainty, so experts are advising investors to be cautious.

Raymond James Senior VP Mark Teed told 22News, “We have a lot of uncertainty going into the election and what’s going on after that, so it’s probably time to be a little bit careful. But again, the future looks good, the market is projecting some future good news for next year.”

The stock market has moved over 40 percent in less than four months.