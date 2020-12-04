Stock market looking good for investors, experts say

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Joe Biden is officially president-elect, a COVID-19 vaccine is just weeks away, and there’s talks of a stimulus package before the end of the year.

People are hopeful right now and it’s really helping the stock market. The travel industry is way up, so are energy prices and interest rates bumped up a little as well, indicating that there is more economic activity than before.

22News spoke with one finical advisor who said there is something for everyone on the stock market right now.

“For conservative people who just want dividends paid stocks, those are doing very well. For people that are looking for speculation there’s new things popping every single day,” said Mark Teed, senior VP at Raymond James Financial. “There’s all the new electric car companies and the A.I. stuff that’s happening, so for every investor there’s really something to be buying right now.”

Teed says that investors should begin looking at their portfolios. Asset allocation is also very important as the end of the year approaches.

Teed added that now is a great time to upgrade stocks, trim back, or take losses if needed.

