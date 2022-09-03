SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s Stone Soul Festival is a Labor Day Weekend highlight here in western Massachusetts. Stone Soul got under way for a second day on Saturday with its festive parade from Mason Square.

For 34 years the Stone Soul Festival has announced itself to the community with a stirring parade up State Street to Blunt Park for its three days of festivities. An event saluted by community members and city officials delighted with its return as one of the cities premiere events.

Springfield City Council President, Jesse Lederman told 22News, “Stone Soul is one of the longest running and largest festivals in the region and it’s really a testament to the strength of the community and our own community here in the city of Springfield. Especially this year to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Many familiar faces were along the line of the parade. Since the last Stone Soul event, former 22News reporter Katrina Kincade was crowned Miss Massachusetts.

“So many familiar faces!,” she expressed, “We’re here today to celebrate community, with an annual event that brings together members of the community. My sorority chapter is out here today,.”

The parade would conclude at Blunt Park signaling the beginning the Stone Soul Festival on Saturday. Three days of community togetherness; good food, family services, and the opportunity to renew friendships.

Over the years, the Stone Soul Festival has achieved the distinction of bringing together former Springfield residents who return to the city of their birth over Labor Day Weekend and meet up again with former neighbors who had become so much a part of their lives.