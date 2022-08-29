SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thousands are looking forward to the Labor Day weekend when the Stone Soul Festival returns to Springfield’s Blunt Park.

Festival Founder and Program Chairman Jay Griffin is confident of a vibrant post pandemic return to the neighborhood festival he helped create 34 years ago. Stone Soul Festival has always had a special place in his heart.

“You want me to start crying? You know, it’s a joy, it’s part of a mission that started over 30 years ago by the community, not Jay Griffin,” said Griffin.

One of Stone Soul Festival’s unique features has always been the way the festival reunites the community with former Springfield residents who return on Labor Day weekend to renew acquaintances and relationships at Blunt Park.