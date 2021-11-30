Stone Soul in Springfield honors local leader with Legacy Award

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Stone Soul held their Legacy Award presentation Tuesday night to celebrate one individual who stood out amongst others.

Janis Santos, the executive director of Holyoke, Chicopee and Springfield Head Start Incorporated won the award. The ceremony included a photo slide show thanking Santos for her many years of service before she steps down as the CEO of HCS Head Start.

“I keep in touch with my students and the nice story here is that my successor, that is going to succeed me as the CEO of HCS Head Start, I was her pre-school teacher and I think that is a beautiful story,” said Santos.

Those who attended were also welcomed with champagne, sparkling wine and apple juice.