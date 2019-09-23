Stop and Shop announces reduced emission fuel program

(WWLP) – Stop & Shop has announced a reduced emissions fuel program in western Massachusetts called “restore.”

It is the only program in New England that is providing carbon reduction at the pump via carbon offsets.

In a news release sent to 22News, to celebrate the program launch Stop and Shop will donate $5,000 to the town of Hadley and commit to planting 100,000 trees in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation.

“It’s going to be giving back to our environment. It has an emissions reduction of 30-percent. So every time a customer pulls up to the gas station, they pump their gas as normal, and part of that gets given back to green initiatives in the community,” Beth Young, District Manager for Stop and Shop told 22News.

The money given back will support both local greenscape and certified carbon offsets projects that support reforestation, wildlife protection, and renewable energy initiatives.