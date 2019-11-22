Breaking News
Murder victim found in Chicopee; arrest made in case
A house in Michigan is in danger of falling into Lake Michigan at any moment

Stop and Shop donates $10,000 to Boys and Girls Club of Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – The Stop and Shop in Holyoke presented $10,000 to the Boy’s and Girl’s Club of Greater Holyoke Friday morning.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the donation was from a bonus Stop and Shop received for selling a winning $1 million scratch ticket on November 8.

Westfield resident Donald Lamagdeleine was the lucky winner of the $1 million prize in the Lottery’s “10,000,000 Gold” instant ticket game.

The donation was presented at 11:00 a.m. at Stop and Shop’s Holyoke location.

