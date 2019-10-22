Stop and Shop donates $5,000 to STCC for emergency food pantry

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Springfield Technical Community College received a $5,000 donation from Stop and Shop Tuesday to support the school’s emergency food pantry.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the Ram Cupboard is an emergency food pantry designed to help support students in meeting basic nutritional needs.

STCC’s President told 22News how this money will benefit students.

“We do have hungry students and i tgives them a chance to know how else we can help them. We’ll send them home with groceries. It’s not just ready to eat food, but meal prep as well. So this gift from Stop & Shop is much appreciated.” – John Cook, Springfield Technical Community College President

The donation comes as the STCC Foundation has also announced a gift campaign to raise money for scholarships and to enhance support services for students.

Speakers in attendance were Dr. John B. Cook, STCC President, Jose Figueroa-Lopez, Director of the Center for Access Services, Lylandria Wills, STCC Student, Denise Hurst, Vice President for Advancement and External Affairs, Jasen Hodge, Store Manager from Belchertown Stop & Shop.