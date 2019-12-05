Stop by 22News to donate for Toys for Tots

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 2019 22News Toys for Tots drive is now underway, and you’re invited to bring your gift for a child in need to the 22News lobby at 1 Broadcast Center in Chicopee.

People stopped by on Wednesday with toys and other gifts for the many thousands of children who face a bleak holiday season without your generous gifts.

“We don’t have any grandchildren, my son, 24, he doesn’t want any toys, so it’s something that we do so we go to the store, pick out a little bit of everything, games for smaller children,” said Lisa Rood of East Hampden.

“I feel Christmas is for children, my children are all grown up, so let the others enjoy it,” said Pauline Godin of Chicopee.

You can feel as fulfilled as those generous women by giving to Toys for Tots. You’ll be warmly welcomed to the 22News lobby, toys, games, bikes for children of all ages.

The U.S. Marine reserves, founders of the Toys for Tots drive, believe the need in western Massachusetts is greater than ever, so please, help fill that need.