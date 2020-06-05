STOP! Help the turtles cross the road safely

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Brimfield police shared a photo of a turtle crossing the road and is reminding drivers there may be an increase of turtles in the roadway.
According to a post on the Brimfield Police Department’s Facebook page, the turtles move across the road to lay their eggs. If you do see any crossing the road, you can help by moving them to the side of the road they are traveling to if it is safe for you to do so.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is reminding motorists to be cautious and alert for wildlife crossing or alongside roadways during this time of year. Motorists are advised to slow down and avoid swerving if they encounter wildlife in the vicinity of roadways.
Springtime is breeding and nesting season for many kinds of wildlife, which means they are more active as they search for mates and disperse across the landscape.
Please consider the following advice in order to help ensure the safety of travelers and help wildlife:
- Be alert for wildlife near and in the road. Travel at slower speeds than usual.
- Find a local conservation group in your area that is assisting amphibians across the road at known locations. Join them on a warm rainy night when these fascinating creatures are on the move.
- If you are driving and see wildlife up ahead, slow down gradually so vehicles behind you have time to brake, slow down and observe how the creature is reacting.
- Have increased awareness of abrupt actions if you see a moose or deer on the side of the road or crossing the road. “Brake, Don’t Swerve!”
- As temperatures warm in May and June, turtles will be crossing roadways. If it’s safe to assist—move the turtle in the direction it’s going. Turtles are hardwired to travel to the same location year after year.