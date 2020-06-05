STOP! Help the turtles cross the road safely

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Brimfield police shared a photo of a turtle crossing the road and is reminding drivers there may be an increase of turtles in the roadway.

According to a post on the Brimfield Police Department’s Facebook page, the turtles move across the road to lay their eggs. If you do see any crossing the road, you can help by moving them to the side of the road they are traveling to if it is safe for you to do so.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is reminding motorists to be cautious and alert for wildlife crossing or alongside roadways during this time of year. Motorists are advised to slow down and avoid swerving if they encounter wildlife in the vicinity of roadways.

Springtime is breeding and nesting season for many kinds of wildlife, which means they are more active as they search for mates and disperse across the landscape.

Please consider the following advice in order to help ensure the safety of travelers and help wildlife: