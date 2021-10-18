Stop & Shop Community Bag program to benefit food pantry in Southwick

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – During the month of November, customers at the Stop & Shop in Westfield who buy a reusable Community Bag will benefit the food pantry in Southwick.

For every $2.50 reusable Community Bag purchased, $1 will be donated to the Our Community Food Pantry that serves Southwick, Granville and Tolland. The reusable bag benefits not only those in need, but also the environment to reduce the single-use plastic bags.

Each month, every Stop & Shop chooses a different non-profit to benefit from the Community Bag program. The Stop & Shop located at 57 Main Street in Westfield chose the food pantry organization.

“It’s more important than ever to help our neighbors in need, while at the same time, reducing single-use plastic in the environment,” said Sally Munson, Operations Manager of Our Community Food Pantry. “Non-profits at the local level, like us, are in need of community support. This program offers the perfect solution to multiple issues of our world today. We hope you’ll support us in November by purchasing one – or two –Community Bags at our local Stop and Shop. You will really make a difference in our community as well as in our environment.”

Our Community Food Pantry provides with healthy, nutritious food to families in need to overcome food insecurity. They are located at 202 College Highway in Southwick, open Mondays from 3 to 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.