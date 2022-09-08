AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – During the month of September, customers at the Stop & Shop in Feeding Hills who buy a reusable Community Bag will benefit the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Western Massachusetts (NAMI-WM).

For every $2.50 reusable Community Bag purchased, $1 will be donated to NAMI-WM which provides education, advocacy, and support programs for all those affected by mental health challenges. The reusable bag benefits not only those in need but also the environment to reduce single-use plastic bags.

Each month, every Stop & Shop chooses a different non-profit to benefit from the Community Bag program. The Stop & Shop located at 1282 Springfield Street in Feeding Hills chose the organization.