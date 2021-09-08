Stop & Shop donates $50K to STCC for on-campus food pantry

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Stop & Shop is teaming up with Springfield Technical Community College to make sure students are taken care of.

The grocery store chain committed to donating $50,000 over a five-year period. Students who are struggling with putting food on the table can go to the on-campus pantry.

It was originally known as the Ram Cupboard but school officials told 22News that it’s transformed into The Ram Minimart.

“Because we have been able to expand, in addition to food, household necessities and basic hygiene products. It’s a year-long program, so as long as the college is open, the Center for Access Services is open to service students,” said Jose Lopez-Figueroa, Director of the Center for Access Services.

The Center for Access Services also helps students facing hardships apply for emergency financial support.